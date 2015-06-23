Beach concerns still exist even after water declared safe for sw - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Beach concerns still exist even after water declared safe for swimmers

Jacksonport, AR -

The E. coli may be gone from the swim beach at the Jacksonport State Park, but park rangers are still worried about swimmers in the water.

Park Superintendent Mark Ballard said with the rise in temperature, more and more swimmers have begun to use the beach.

There are still concerns that he and his rangers have.

He said the current in the river is strong and every child who swims should have a life jacket on.

The current can not only carry you away, it can also leave underwater traps for unknowing swimmers.

“The current stirs up holes that are waist deep, knee deep areas,” Ballard said. “People can walk out and step into a hole and then they go underwater. Especially if they're not a good swimmer that can certainly be a serious problem.”

Other tips Ballard offered were to wear and reapply sunscreen, drink plenty of water or sports drinks and wear closed shoes when out on the sand. He said the sand on the beach can get very hot during the day. 

The park has seen cases where beach goers received 2nd degree burns on their feet when they walked from the pavilion to the beach.

Ballard said they don't see too many incidents during the summer, but they still offer these tips to make sure people are able to stay safe and cool.

