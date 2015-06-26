Region 8 reacts to SCOTUS same sex marriage ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States voted 5-4 Friday to rule that same sex marriage was a right to all in the country and opinions vary concerning this ruling in Region 8.

There were many different reactions to the decision in Region 8. Eulita Cates, a Jonseboro resident, said she does not agree with the ruling and that marriage should be between 1 man and 1 woman.

Some did not share the same opinion as Cates. Lesa Dacus married her wife back in May of 2014 when same sex marriage became legal in Arkansas. Dacus said she was more than happy to see this new ruling at such a high level in the judicial system.

Dacus believed the ruling was more than just about same sex couples having the right to marry. She says it is also about everything else that comes with marriage, whether it be tax benefits or simply having both names of the couple on a child's birth certificate.

Dacus said this ruling clears up any gray areas that may have existed before and allows same sex couples to take the next step in their relationship like she and her wife did 1 year ago.

"Now it's official," Dacus said. "Same sex couples don't necessarily have to hide their feelings and for some people it's just now we can finalize our relationship by getting married."

Many of the county clerks in Region 8 had similar things to say about the ruling. Each said it was their job to uphold the Constitution and will honor the Supreme Court's ruling. Melanie Davis Winkler, the Cross County Clerk, said so far there has not been a lot of calls concerning the licenses in Cross County.

"When this started back a year ago, we did have several inquiries at the time but not since," Winkler said."So I'm not certain what kind of turnout Cross County will actually have at this time."

Other counties in Region 8 say they have not issued any licenses yet. Melanie Clark, the Jackson County Clerk, said she did issue 1 license Friday afternoon.

