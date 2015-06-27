Jonesboro churches hold annual clothes giveaway - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro churches hold annual clothes giveaway

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Fisher Street United Methodist Church held their annual Fisher Street Clothing Drive Saturday morning to help out those in the community.

Three churches in Jonesboro come together to collect clothes and other items to give to those in need for free each year.

The event is held twice, once in the summer and again in the fall.

Coordinator of the event Chelsea Watkins says it is great to have the opportunity to give back.

“People are very thankful,” Watkins said. “Sometimes we see the same folks that come to our spring and summer. So we get to see those kids grow up, we get to see the same smiling faces. Everyone is very kind, you know we're here for the same reason.”

The churches expected around 150 to 200 people to attend the event since they started at 10 that morning.

One father at the event with his 2 children said he just wanted to thank the church for giving them this opportunity. He said some people may have fallen on hard times and are grateful for events such as this one.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly