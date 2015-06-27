Jonesboro churches hold annual clothes giveaway

The Fisher Street United Methodist Church held their annual Fisher Street Clothing Drive Saturday morning to help out those in the community.

Three churches in Jonesboro come together to collect clothes and other items to give to those in need for free each year.

The event is held twice, once in the summer and again in the fall.

Coordinator of the event Chelsea Watkins says it is great to have the opportunity to give back.

“People are very thankful,” Watkins said. “Sometimes we see the same folks that come to our spring and summer. So we get to see those kids grow up, we get to see the same smiling faces. Everyone is very kind, you know we're here for the same reason.”

The churches expected around 150 to 200 people to attend the event since they started at 10 that morning.

One father at the event with his 2 children said he just wanted to thank the church for giving them this opportunity. He said some people may have fallen on hard times and are grateful for events such as this one.

