Dentist offer free service to local veterans

Aspen Dental offered veterans free service Saturday to give back to those who have given a lot already.

This is the first year this service has been available in Jonesboro. The company holds this event every year across the country.

Doctor Russel Mulamba said this is just a small way they can help veterans who may need some assistance.

“We enjoy most of our freedoms mostly because of what they've been able to do for us,” Mulamba said. “They have sacrificed their lives, some of them are injured. We are just trying to give a little bit back. Trying to give those that are in pain or just need a simple cleaning, we can do that. Everything we can do, that's what we are trying to do now.”

Mulamba and others helping at Aspen Dental volunteered their time to help the veterans.

The service was free and ranged anywhere to a simple cleaning to crown removal.

Mulamba said their schedule was full and had veterans coming in just about every 30 minutes until 3 that afternoon.

