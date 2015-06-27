Jonesboro organization marches to stop the violence - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro organization marches to stop the violence

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Gentlemen and Ladies Maintaining Order organization in Jonesboro held a march Saturday to spread their message of peace.

A "Stop the Violence" march was held after the recent violence seen in the community.

DeAngelo Clark helped organize the event and said he just wants the violence to end.

Clark said their message is targeted at the children in the area.

“Too much violence and the children they're going to spread hate,” Clark said. “They are losing themselves right now. There's a different route, education first. You don't always have to use the negative route to accomplish something in life. We doing positive and productive all the way.”

Clark explained if the children change, the community will follow.

Clark had no personal reasons from his past to stand up and work towards peace.

He said he saw what was happening in his community and wanted to change it.

