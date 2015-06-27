Jonesboro group fights for Confederate flag - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro group fights for Confederate flag

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

 

A group in Jonesboro fought for the Confederate flag Saturday as they rode from town to town spreading their thoughts on the flag's meaning.

The group had trucks and motorcycles each with its own Confederate flag and some with stickers that read, "heritage not hate".

It was the message they wanted to spread.

Nancy Doughty said she came up with this idea after the Confederate flag began to see a lot of scrutiny as a symbol of hate.

She, along with the others in the group, say  they see the flag as a symbol of history.

She doesn't understand why people are viewing the flag this way.

“Men died for that flag just like they died for the American flag and there were black soldiers that fought in that war too,” Doughty said. “If they can take our heritage and that flag from them soldiers that did die for it, what are they going to do next? Are they going to take down the American flag too?”

The group said they drove around Jonesboro and received some approval from those they passed.

They made their way from Jonesboro to Newport and eventually on to Batesville.

They said they hope people will see the Confederate flag is not meant as a sign of hate, but a shared history among those in the South.

 

 

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly