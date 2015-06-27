Jonesboro group fights for Confederate flag

A group in Jonesboro fought for the Confederate flag Saturday as they rode from town to town spreading their thoughts on the flag's meaning.

The group had trucks and motorcycles each with its own Confederate flag and some with stickers that read, "heritage not hate".

It was the message they wanted to spread.

Nancy Doughty said she came up with this idea after the Confederate flag began to see a lot of scrutiny as a symbol of hate.

She, along with the others in the group, say they see the flag as a symbol of history.

She doesn't understand why people are viewing the flag this way.

“Men died for that flag just like they died for the American flag and there were black soldiers that fought in that war too,” Doughty said. “If they can take our heritage and that flag from them soldiers that did die for it, what are they going to do next? Are they going to take down the American flag too?”

The group said they drove around Jonesboro and received some approval from those they passed.

They made their way from Jonesboro to Newport and eventually on to Batesville.

They said they hope people will see the Confederate flag is not meant as a sign of hate, but a shared history among those in the South.

