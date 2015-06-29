Walnut Ridge Airport to receive loan for facility improvements

The Walnut Ridge City Council held a special session Monday afternoon to discuss a resolution for the Walnut Ridge Airport.

The airport asked the council for a loan totaling $1,077,000 to go towards repairs on site.

The facility received 2 separate grants totaling $900,000 for the repairs.

The motion to give the loan passed 7 for and 1 against.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said in order for the airport to get this money, they must first pay for the work and have it completed.

Only when the work is done will the airport get the grant money to repay the loan.

After the grant money is paid, the airport will still have $177,000 to pay off the rest of the loans.

Snapp said all of this work boils down to getting the airport to compliance.

“We're trying to bring the airport into compliance,” Snapp said. “Compliance is the keyword about an airport with the FAA. They have to be in compliance and we're working that way. Well these are part of the steps we need to do to get the airport in compliance and why would we want to turn the grants down?”

Snapp believed having the updated airport would draw in more industry into Walnut Ridge.

He said he has seen some interest from other industries because of the airport in the area.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android