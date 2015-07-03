Neighborhood sees flooding right outside homes

One neighborhood in Greene County saw heavy flooding from the rain that hit Region 8 Thursday night.

The Carriage Hills community had streets that were covered with water, leaving some unable to leave their homes.

People living on Nottingham Street said this was the most amount of flooding they had seen in 3 to 6 years.

Even though the water is gone, lines of debris still mark how high the water rose.

Mickey McFatridge lives on Nottingham and hopes the rain stops. He said if it continues and more flooding occurs, people will be stuck inside their homes.

“If drainage ditch gets over in these roads, this neighborhood will be landlocked is a big concern,” McFatridge said. “If you don't have a 4 wheel drive with lifts on it, it will be hard to move in a traditional car. People in this neighborhood will just have to stay until the flood receives, you know.”

He said the water receded quickly and the roads were clear Friday morning.

Others who live on Nottingham said they believe there are some issues with the drainage ditch.

Billy Potter, another Carriage Hills resident, said the tile on the ditch is too small and doesn’t allow the water to drain as quickly.

