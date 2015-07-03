Low gas prices lead to higher than average holiday travelers

The auto club, AAA, reported a record number of travelers are expected for the 4th of July weekend.

Factors causing the increase include kids being out of school, vacation plans beginning and lower gas prices.

Sara McNeil plans a trip every year to Lake Norfork for the holiday weekend. She said this year will be no different.

“We just usually go up every 4th of July,” McNeil said. “They usually do fireworks. We go out, watch the fireworks and just hang out at the lake for the 4th of July weekend.”

She said the price of gas helps with their plans but isn’t really a deciding factor for their tradition.

She informed her children they may not be able to go due to weather this year but after some tears and discussion, they plan to go regardless of the weather.

