Police standoff reveals domestic dispute

Jonesboro police were called to Keely Drive early Friday morning after they received reports of an alleged suicidal man with weapons.

Multiple police vehicles and a mobile command unit were on scene.

The desk sergeant at the Jonesboro Police Department said the incident turned out to be a domestic disturbance and nothing more.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

