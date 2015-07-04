Leachville parade in honor of 100th birthday

The town of Leachville combined both 4th of July celebrations and the town’s 100th birthday Saturday.

The festivities all began Saturday morning with a parade celebrating the community.

Moba Lee Miller volunteered her time to help out with the events going on during the birthday.

Miller said she couldn’t have completed most of the work without the help of others in Leachville.

One thing she was excited to see most in the town she loved is the support the entire Leachville community showed.

“Everyone is so enthused and excited about our 100th birthday,” Miller said. “I can't tell you enough about Leachville. I was born and raised here, I love it and I want no place else to go. I love here, we got a lot of fine people and got a lot of good people working towards making this a success.”

After the parade, the festivities continued with a barbeque lunch with birthday cake for the town, skits from various alumni and ended with a firework display.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android