Leachville parade in honor of 100th birthday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Leachville parade in honor of 100th birthday

LEACHVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The town of Leachville combined both 4th of July celebrations and the town’s 100th birthday Saturday.

The festivities all began Saturday morning with a parade celebrating the community.

Moba Lee Miller volunteered her time to help out with the events going on during the birthday.

Miller said she couldn’t have completed most of the work without the help of others in Leachville.

One thing she was excited to see most in the town she loved is the support the entire Leachville community showed.

“Everyone is so enthused and excited about our 100th birthday,” Miller said. “I can't tell you enough about Leachville. I was born and raised here, I love it and I want no place else to go. I love here, we got a lot of fine people and got a lot of good people working towards making this a success.”

After the parade, the festivities continued with a barbeque lunch with birthday cake for the town, skits from various alumni and ended with a firework display. 

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly