Vietnam veteran wins new truck

A winner was chosen Saturday out of a group of 50 veterans to win a brand new truck at the Buick GMC dealership off Parker Road.

Many of those who are served or widow of veterans submitted their names and the final 50 gathered with anticipation to see if they were going home with a new ride.

The 50 became 10 and finally a winner was chosen.

Army Vietnam veteran Stanley Lewis drove home in the new truck.

He said his good luck charm was with him and brought him the luck he needed.

“Just really hadn't dawned on me yet,” Lewis said. “It's really real you know. It's outstanding, it's outstanding. I got this little gal right here, my granddaughter. She's my good luck charm.”

Lewis served in 1968 and 1969 during the Vietnam War.

He said this new GMC Sierra is a big upgrade from the 1999 Toyota he drove before.

