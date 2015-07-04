Vietnam veteran wins new truck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Vietnam veteran wins new truck

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A winner was chosen Saturday out of a group of 50 veterans to win a brand new truck at the Buick GMC dealership off Parker Road.

Many of those who are served or widow of veterans submitted their names and the final 50 gathered with anticipation to see if they were going home with a new ride.

The 50 became 10 and finally a winner was chosen.

Army Vietnam veteran Stanley Lewis drove home in the new truck.

He said his good luck charm was with him and brought him the luck he needed.

“Just really hadn't dawned on me yet,” Lewis said. “It's really real you know. It's outstanding, it's outstanding. I got this little gal right here, my granddaughter. She's my good luck charm.”

Lewis served in 1968 and 1969 during the Vietnam War.

He said this new GMC Sierra is a big upgrade from the 1999 Toyota he drove before.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly