Bay community gathers to locate Lavinda Counce

Early Sunday morning, those in the Bay area and surrounding communities gathered at the Bay Fire Department to continue the ongoing search for missing person Lavinda Counce.

Posts to Facebook urged people to come out with boots and any off road vehicles they could spare to assist in locating Counce. Bay police activated a Silver Alert for Counce Saturday afternoon.

About 75 people volunteered their time and efforts Sunday to search for Counce. The search area started in Bay and extended all the way to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where her car was located Saturday afternoon.

Kristi Wilson is a relative of Counce and was there to search for her aunt. She said she had one message for her aunt.

“Aunt Lavinda, we will find you,” Wilson said. “We’re all out here. We love you and we’re all praying.”

Bay Police Chief Paul Keith said the department received numerous calls concerning Counce and how people could help in the search. He was very satisfied with the turnout of volunteers.

Keith said the plan for Sunday was to have more groups cover 7 different areas looking for anything out of the ordinary that may lead to Counce’s location.

Investigators do have reason to believe that the 90 year old might have been abducted, according to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd.

If you have any information about whereabouts of Lavinda Counce, you are urged to call the Bay Police Department at 870-781-3221.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

