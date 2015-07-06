Bay businesses help search for Lavinda Counce

As the search for Lavinda Counce continues in Bay, local businesses are lending a hand in the search efforts.

Bay Police Chief Paul Keith said businesses like Dollar General and Fox’s Pizza Den made donations to help the people who volunteered their time to locate Counce. Those donations came in the form of food and water.

Fox’s Pizza Den donated pizzas and breadsticks after an order came in for the search party. The owner, Pam Owens, told her employees to donate all of the food they ordered and even some extra breadsticks.

Kathy Utley, a manager at the restaurant, said these acts are common for the town of Bay.

“This is such a small community we just all think of each other as family,” Utley said. “I mean it's so small, you pretty much know everybody. So it's kinda like family. If something happens to one person, we all try to pull together and make things right.”

Utley said her boss’s motivation to donate the food was because an illness prevented her from helping search for Counce.

If you would like to find out how you can help with locating Counce, contact the Bay Police Department at (870) 781-3221.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android