Family of Lavinda Counce ask for help in search

It has been 3 days since Lavinda Counce was reported missing, but her family is hopeful she will come back home safe and sound.

Family members met at Counce’s home Monday to pray and work to find Counce.

Patsy Scott is Counce’s daughter and doesn’t understand how this could have happened.

Scott said her emotions were indescribable when she first learned her mother may have been abducted from her home.

She explained her mother was born and raised in Bay, where most of the community knows her.

Now that community is searching for Counce.

Scott wanted her mother to know, they will find her.

“Mom, if you can hear us know that we will not give up until we bring you home,” Scott said. “We are searching, there are so many people looking. There are helicopters in the air. Everybody is looking for you and we won't stop.”

Scott and her family said they still need all the help they can get to locate Counce and they are thankful for those who have been searching.

If you have any information that may lead to the discovery of Lavinda Counce, you are urged to contact the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, Bay Police Department or you can call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android