Hoxie 21 celebrates 60 years

July 11, 2015, marks 60 years since black students in Hoxie were integrated into the white school and now those students are working with the community for the anniversary.

In 1955, the Hoxie School Board voted to integrate the black school and the white school because they thought it to be “right in the sight of God.”

Milena Lacefield Smith remembers how it was in Hoxie to the kids.

“We were in the 4th grade when this all started and we didn’t have a problem,” Smith said. “I walked to school with those kids and we played together. I lived right over there by them and I didn’t even know there was a problem.”

Ethel Tompkins is 1 of the 21 black students who stayed after the integration took place. She said before that time, race never seemed to be an issue in the town of Hoxie. Tompkins remembered playing with the white kids and even walking arm-in-arm with them to school.

Fayth Hill-Washington is another of the Hoxie 21 students. She said their town wasn’t like others.

“We just didn’t have the kind of things going on that other people did in the other small towns,” Hill-Washington said. “Maybe it was because we were all poor, I don’t know. But, there was certainly something there and it is very tangible.”

All 3 students said Hoxie didn’t have any issues when it came to race. Tompkins believed the adults were too worried about other things to worry about the color of their neighbor’s skin.

The problems came when outside groups got wind of what was going on in Hoxie. Tompkins said they tried to disrupt what the school was trying to accomplish. Ultimately they did not succeed.

“Because of the thinking of the Hoxie community they couldn’t really destroy that,” Tompkins said. “Therefore they left there as a failure.”

Now, 60 years since the integration, Smith, Tompkins and Hill-Washington don’t believe America has come that far when it comes to race.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress but the last few years, we are starting to go back,” Tompkins said. “Just like we had the segregationists in ’55, we have a lot more hate groups in 2015 that are trying to destroy the progress that’s been made in America.”

The event planned for July 11 is set to begin Saturday morning at 10. Various speeches from those who were there and other special guests are planned, along with a showing of the documentary Hoxie: The First Stand.

The last event scheduled is a second showing of the documentary at 2 that afternoon.

