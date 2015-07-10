Historian: Confederate flag originally a battle flag

On Friday morning, the Confederate Flag flying outside of the South Carolina courthouse was taken down after the public voiced their opinions against it.

Not everyone has the same opinion about the flag and the meaning varies from person to person. During the Civil War though, the flag meant one thing for soldiers.

Danny Honnoll is a historian in the Jonesboro area and said the flag most people associate with the South and the Civil War was a battle flag. He said that flag was flown during battle to identify a group of Southern soldiers.

The first national Confederate flag was different than the flag some call the “stars and bars.” Honnoll says the actual flag called the “stars and bars” is a flag not too different from the flag made by Betsy Ross.

“I don't see anyone getting upset about that particular flag because that is the first national flag of the Confederacy,” Honnoll said. “The Confederate Battle Flag was a battle flag. No slave ships came over flying that flag. Most of the slave ships had US flags on them.”

Honnoll said he isn’t sure why the battle flag became popular after the war. The battle flag was one of thousands flown during the Civil War.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android