Miracle League Park receives damage after heavy rain

The Miracle League is working to fix damage done to the park from the heavy rain that hit Region 8.

Sharron Turman, the director of the Miracle League, says the damage was caused by erosion. She believes the water may have gotten underneath the concrete by way of a sand pit in the park. The pit is the future home of the Wall of Honor.

Turman said the park is still open to those in the area to use.

“It's on the backside of the complex,” Turman said. “It's just part of its beautification and if we don't take care of it, then obviously it's gonna really cause us some problems. We are on top of it and there is no danger to anyone that would be visiting our complex.”

Turman said the project is not costing the league much to fix. She said the city has most of the equipment they need to the erosion problems.

The Wall of Honor is planned to be finished before the fall season begins, which may eliminate the problem.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android