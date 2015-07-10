Region 8 teacher emphasizes process of learning

Teachers from across Region 8 spent part of their summer learning how to get their students more involved in the coming school year.

Kelli Cochran is a 6th grade science teacher at Nettleton and hoped to discover new utilities she can use during her classes.

She believed the process of teaching kids is what teachers need to focus on and not put as much emphasis on tests such as the PARCC test. The PARCC test is now leaving Arkansas schools but Cochran said it did have some benefit.

“I think it did a good job of showing what you know,” Cochran said. “So I think if we allow the kids to show what they know in our classes by doing labs and investigations, then they're going to do better on testing, which is important as well.”

She explained getting the kids involved was not too difficult for her to accomplish in her classroom. Cochran believed activities like dissection and other investigations allow children the opportunity to show what they learned in class.

