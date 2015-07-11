Hoxie 21 celebrate 60 years on same day as integration

The Hoxie 21 celebrated their 60 year anniversary Saturday, the exact day the Hoxie school board allowed the black kids to come to the white school.

There are only about 15 of the Hoxie 21 still alive and some of the 15 were there for the anniversary. The event included a showing of a documentary titled Hoxie: The First Stand.

Following the documentary speakers from the state, Hoxie and the schools discussed the importance of the integration back in 1955.

The current Hoxie school board approved to continue the legacy of the school board back in 1955 who made the decision to integrate the 2 schools in Hoxie.

Ethel Tompkins, a member of the Hoxie 21, said this anniversary is only the first step in a much larger plan.

“The event is really wonderful and we're starting to get the word out to get the recognition that we've been fighting for for so long,” Tompkins said. “This is a kickoff for bigger things to come.”

Those bigger things include plans to build a replica of the old "colored school" to be used as a museum in Hoxie. Those involved with the plan are optimistic that the community and other organizations will support this project in the future.

When Tompkins was approached by a man earlier in the event, she said he was shocked to see there were no issues among the people in Hoxie. Tompkins said she told the man that was just the Hoxie community.

