Bikers ride for the Miracle League - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bikers ride for the Miracle League

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The third annual Ride for the Miracle League event took place Saturday morning starting at the Miracle League Park.

Bikers came out to show their support for the league and ultimately just have some fun. Becky Wilson, a volunteer with the event, said this year’s ride had a twist to it than previous years.

She explained that this year was an activity run for the riders.

This meant that those participating would drive to different locations and play games for points.

The amount of points they received depended on how they did in games like disc golf and a beanbag toss.

Dennis Combs and his friends were there that morning ready to ride.

He said the event was just a way for them to do what they enjoy for a good local organization.

“We're just kinda riding today as a bunch of friends,” Combs said. “This is such a good cause and it’s something we fully support. We love to ride. As friends we have a great time together and it’s just a lot of fun.”

The winner of the ride received a first place plaque and $100.

The Miracle League hoped to see about 125 riders Saturday.

They said they didn’t have a specific amount of money they hoped to raise and that any amount was good.
 

