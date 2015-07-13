Wynne residents discuss city council agenda items

The people of Wynne have their own ideas about what the city council will discuss at their meeting Tuesday, which involves extending a current sales tax and possibly taking ownership of the National Guard Armory building that closed down.

Mayor Bob Stacy said the sales tax they plan to discuss has already been in effect for the past 5 years in Wynne.

The council is looking to extend the tax for another 5 years and change where that money goes.

The majority of it currently goes to the Parks and Recreation Department for the city.

Stacy said this tax has done a lot for the city and it passed easily back in 2011.

Now the city wants to use some of that money to rebuild the city hall and police department.

Stacy explained the building is getting older and doesn't have enough space.

If the tax were to be passed, they would possibly relocate the city hall and police department to a larger area.

Most of the people in Wynne said they don't have any issue with this tax and where it would go in the future.

"We've done some good work with that," Wynne citizen Vance Lawson said. "We need to reallocate it. We have a 50 year old city hall that something has got to be done to 1 way or the other. The fire department has done an excellent job as far as that. So yes we need to reallocate that."

If the tax were approved by the city council, it would be put to a public vote in October.

Another big item on the agenda is what to do with the recently closed National Guard Armory.

Stacy said the building was offered to the city, but they have not officially accepted it.

The first step is for the council to decide if they want to keep the building and pay for the upkeep.

There are a set of apartment buildings right across the street from the armory and 1 resident who lives there explains what he would like to see happen with the building if the city decides to take it.

"Well I think we need something else around her for the kids to do, you know what I'm saying," resident Darrick Hubbard said. "There's nothing for the kids to do. If they do something for the kids to do, then they won't have no reason to have all of this stuff going on. So they need to turn it into something for the kids I think."

Hubbard said if the children had something to do, especially on hot days, they may not cause trouble in the city.

Stacy explained there were a few ideas on what may happen with the building.

He said it could possibly used to help with police and fire training, but nothing is set in stone.

The Wynne City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday July 14.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android