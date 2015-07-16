Hutchinson explains plan to lower amount of foster kids without homes

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Jonesboro Thursday to speak with the Craighead County Bar Association with 1 of his talking points involving a study done on the Division of Children and Family Services in the state’s child welfare system.

Hutchinson said he mandated this study be done to see what is wrong and how it could be fixed. The study showed many things the state did right; but, also areas that need help.

Hutchinson said there are about 4,000 children in need of homes but only about 2,800 foster homes available. He continued to say there are some cases of children sleeping in the Department of Human Services' office for a night, which is unacceptable.

The national average for cases to case workers is 15 to 1. Arkansas’ ratio is about 29 cases for every 1 case worker.

The 3-month study ended by releasing 11 recommendations the state could act upon. Hutchinson said 9 of those recommendations involved policy changes or better coordination. The other 2 require a bit more.

“Two of them involve money, which is improving mental health services and increasing the case workers so they don’t have as many cases to handle and we’re closer to the national standard,” Hutchinson said. “So we have about 3 years to work on this we’re going to try to tighten that up and do it quicker.”

So far the governor has appointed 1 person to oversee the implementation of the 11 recommendations. He has also called for a faith-based summit, asking faith-based organizations and non-profit organizations to help lower the amount of children searching for a foster home.

When asked what he thought the cause was for the amount of kids needing a home, Governor Hutchinson said it was difficult to point out the specific reasons. He said the key thing to focus on is the state being capable of responding to those who need help.

To see the full study, click here.

