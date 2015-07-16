Wreck off Highway 18 results in non life threatening injuries

The people involved in a single-vehicle accident were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Highway 18 between Monette and Black Oak.

Arkansas State Police say the vehicle drove off of the road and into the ditch where those inside sustained some injury.

No other information about who was in the vehicle was released at the time of the accident.

