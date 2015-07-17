K9 officers keep close eye on their partners during heat wave

K9 officers with the Jonesboro Police Department are closely monitoring their partners for signs of heat stroke after a police dog died in Little Rock from the heat.

Flak is a 4-year-old police dog partnered with Officer Blake Bristow with the JPD. Bristow said heat stroke is a major concern for K9 officers and their dogs.

Most of the dogs at JPD are breeds with thicker coats, which is another factor officers have to be aware of. Bristow said they do have special equipment at their disposal to help make sure their partners stay cool when on the job.

Each of the K9 vehicles with JPD have special monitoring devices that watch the temperature in the car. If the heat gets too high, the windows will roll down and an alarm will go off to notify the officer that the car is too hot.

Bristow said what happened to the police dog in Little Rock has happened before in Jonesboro.

“We have experienced that here in Jonesboro in the years past, as far as a dog suffering heat stroke,” Bristow said. “It can happen very quick. The dog gets real excited outside and it don't take long for a heat stroke to set in on the dog. It’s just an unfortunate situation. The dog was just doing its job and the heat got the best of him.”

Some of the signs officers watch for include heavy panting, spooned tongues and if the dog has become lethargic. They are also trained to know the best ways of cooling their partner down if the heat becomes too much.

