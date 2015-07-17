JPD arrests 14 kids for vandalism and theft

The Jonesboro Police Department arrested 14 kids early Friday morning for 2 separate incidents.

According to the police report, the first group of kids were spotted around the Southwest Church of Christ attempting to break into a car. Police found the kids and later discovered phallic symbols spray painted in the parking lot of the former YMCA building.

The second group of kids were arrested around Warren Street for possibly stealing bicycles. Lana Greer who lives at the home said she saw the kids crouching around her house attempting to steal her kids’ bicycles.

She called police but said this isn’t the first time this has happened. She believed the kids were not the only people to in this scenario.

“I believe it’s the kids, you know, not having bicycles and wanting to take them from other people,” Greer said. “Me being a parent, if my child comes home with a bicycle that doesn't belong to them they need to take that bicycle back. To me that's more or less saying it's okay to steal.”

Greer said she had about 10 bicycles stolen this year and was tired of having to purchase new ones. She has tried chaining them up but it did not stop the thieves.

The ages of the kids arrested ranged from 8 to 16 years old.

