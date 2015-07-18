Community baffled after learning accused killer lived near Lavinda

Bay residents were baffled to learn last night that the person arrested for the murder of Lavinda Counce was living not far from her home in Bay.

Amy Percell is a granddaughter-in-law of Counce and was shocked to hear when she heard about Richard Tarver. Tarver was arrested Friday night and faces charges of capital murder, burglary, abduction and others.

Percell said it was hard to find out this information and that he was there the whole time.

She explained there were suspicions the person responsible lived in the area.

“All of this time as hundreds of people went out to search many times right down this street, which is just a stone’s throw away from Lavinda's house, it's enraging to know he was here, he was watching, he was aware,” Percell said.

She is thankful for the investigation's outcome and that Tarver is in jail.

Craighead Sheriff Marty Boyd said Saturday he is sure the right man is in custody for this case.

When he described the case, he used the same word over and over again, horrific.

“[It's a] horrific case, without a doubt and I don't think anybody, including myself, will ever make sense out of the situation to take a 90-year-old woman that's just a great person and loved in the community, loved around Bay,” Boyd said. “Anyone that knows her knew what kind of person she was. For someone to do something this horrific, it's hard to understand. It's hard for anyone to understand in this case.”

Boyd said there is still more work to be done in Counce’s case.

They are following leads and conducting more interviews to leave no stone unturned.

He said Tarver will face a probable cause hearing on Monday.

