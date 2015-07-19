Parents work to keep kids safe in the heat

Parents are keeping a close eye on their kids this summer as temperatures remain in the 90s.

Some families could be seen at the splash pad at Craighead Forest Park Sunday afternoon as kids tried to keep cool in the water.

Even some of the parents took part in the fun, they too tried to not get too hot.

Matt Andrews was there described how he was trying to keep his kids safe when they went outside.

“Just try to keep them cool,” Andrews said. “Hope they don't get too hot, keep a lot of suntan lotion on them and we only stay out a couple of hours and then take them to the shade for a couple of hours. Just try to keep them cool.”

Andrews said they have been lucky this year to not have any issues with heat strokes and his kids.

He said trips to the splash pad have become a biweekly trip for him and his kids.

Not many children could be seen on the play equipment just a few feet from the splash pad.

Most parents took them there in the 90 degree weather.

