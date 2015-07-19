Manila community dedicates Butterfly House

Manila residents gathered at The Butterfly House Sunday for an open house and dedication ceremony.

The Butterfly House is for women transitioning from rehab or prison to everyday life in public.

Danna Deaton and Shelly Johnson are directors with the house and were very excited for the community support shown.

Deaton said she has a history with addiction, which helps her identify with the women they hope to help.

Deaton is a nurse practitioner and said everyday she sees the need for a facility like this one in the area.

“I see it daily that the cycle of addiction and abuse continues,” Deaton said. “It’s multi-generational especially in rural areas where access to employment and access to help is very hard to come by. So we will provide them that structure and accountability and help that they need.”

Johnson said some of the women who need their help are afraid to ask for it.

She hoped the support shown by the community will show these women it is okay to ask and to not be afraid.

Both Deaton and Johnson said they owe everything that has happened over the years to God.

Those who need help from the Butterfly House need to submit a letter explaining their situation and how the house can help.

