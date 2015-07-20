School counselor sees fewer people in her field

A Region 8 school counselor is worried there are not enough people in her profession around the state.

Donna Pinkston is the secondary counselor at Hoxie schools and was just awarded the Secondary Counselor of the Year Award by the Arkansas School Counselor Association.

Pinkston said she has seen a shortage of people wanting to enter into this field.

She said it is now easier for people to get started in the field, but there are still not enough counselors in schools.

She does understand the job of school counselor may not be for everybody though.

“This job is 24/7,” Pinkston said. “I mean I can get phone messages, or messages from people telling me that you're needed. So you have to be ready 24/7 and that's difficult for some people who have a family and my family has been very understanding.”

She explained it was very easy to go from helping a student with classes to talking to their parents to another action.

According to Pinkston, it takes a special type of person to be able to handle everything involved with the job.

Time was what she said the job mostly takes.

The longer a person is a counselor at 1 school, the better the trust and relationship they will get from the students.

