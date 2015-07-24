Walnut Ridge farmers volunteer to help build soccer and baseball - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge farmers volunteer to help build soccer and baseball fields

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A group of Walnut Ridge farmers decided to volunteer their time to help create something for their community.

The city created plans to add more soccer and baseball fields to Stewart Park. Now a group of farmers has taken it upon themselves to help the city save some money and do some of the work on their own time.

Ty Callahan is 1 of those farmers and said this shows the community they are being proactive.

Callahan explained his reasons for wanting to spend his time helping out the city.

“I have 4 boys and they all play sports out here and, you know it’s for the city, for the kids and the community,” Callahan said. “Not just Walnut Ridge because we have kids from other towns that play. It's for everybody.”

Callahan said some people in town did not think that some of these plans would ever get started. He agreed that this may not have happened without the help of the volunteers.

They plan to be finished with their part in a few days.

