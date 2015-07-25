Marmaduke group raises money for Make a Wish with Dice Run

A fundraiser was held early Saturday morning at the Marmaduke High school to raise money for granting wishes.

The 4th annual Dice Run was held at the school for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Kendra Street is a wish granter with the foundation and said this event has seen great support from the community over the years.

The event involves drivers going to various locations where they would roll dice. The driver who rolled the highest combined amount at the end of the route won.

Street said there wasn’t a specific amount of money they had as a goal at this event, but she hoped they would get at least $1,000 to $2,000 to go towards their larger goal for the year.

Desirae Elder is a student at Marmaduke and explained how she got involved with the event.

“I started off in Student Council and just kinda got more involved in it as I stayed in it longer and longer,” Elder said. “It's just happy that I get to help somebody who wants it and I get to make them smile and it tears me up. It’s a good deed to do for everyone.”

The event ended at Crowley’s Ridge State Park, where riders celebrated the money raised with food, live music and comaraderie.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android