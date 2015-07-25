Christmas in July event brings in money for Mission Outreach

Mission Outreach held their 3rd annual Christmas in July event Saturday to raise money for the shelter.

The event included a pancake breakfast and visits from vacation Santa Claus and a ninja turtle.

Executive Director Jeremy Biggs said they presold about 400 tickets and at around 9 Saturday morning, served over 200 plates of pancakes.

Over the past few years, Biggs said they have seen an increase in the amount of money donated.

The goal for this year was $3,500. He explained what the plans were for the money they raised.

“This money will be used in a variety of ways,” Biggs said. “It will pay for utility bills at the shelter, it will help with benevolent services, utility assistance. It will help with our food pantry and soup kitchen to serve meals to those who are hungry.”

After the event, Biggs said they only raised $2,470.

Even though they didn’t reach their goal, Biggs said the support from the community was still great to see.

