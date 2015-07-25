Walnut Ridge organization growing with community support

The Walnut Ridge Underground Challenge continued their goal of cleaning up the community this weekend, and they are now seeing a growth in their organization.

CJ Simms is the president of the challenge and said it is growing faster than he expected.

They are currently working on some projects that will expand their scope from cleaning to helping out others in need.

Volunteers and Simms cleaned out ditches and Beatles Park Saturday morning.

Renae Hill, a volunteer, said other people in the community approached them to say thank you for their work.

She said you don't have to attend the Underground Challenge meetings to be a part of the change in the community.

“If you're walking around town or you're at the park or anywhere else in the Walnut Ridge, Hoxie area, you see something pick it up,” Hill said. “It's simple. It helps keep clean and it helps cut down costs of the city having to come out and clean it up. It's really easy to do and it doesn't cost anything.”

The group said they will continue to meet once a month to clean up various areas in their community while their other plans get worked out.

They are happy to see the support from residents in way of random donations they've received and others pointing out areas that need to be cleaned up.

