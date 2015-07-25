Neuter clinic a "step in the right direction" to solve stray cat problem

The Jonesboro Animal Control had their hands full Saturday during their $10 cat neuter clinic.

On Friday, Larry Rogers with Animal Control said they received several calls from people trying to get their cats into the clinic.

Out of the hundreds of cats, they were only able to take 70 on Saturday.

The cats were brought in and prepped before going into surgery. Afterwards, they received shots and were held in a recovery room until they were ready to go home.

Volunteers and workers with Animal Control spent their time helping out Dr. Jack Jones as he conducted the surgeries.

He said clinics like this one are helping to cut down on the amount of stray cats in Jonesboro.

“These cats are subject to many diseases,” Jones said. “Lots of them are human diseases as well. To have a large feral cat population, which we do, is not good for the health of the cats, is not good for the health of the people.”

Jones said he doesn’t believe this clinic alone will fix the entire problem, but it is a step in the right direction.

He advised those who didn’t get in this time to not worry. Jones hopes to continue these clinics to help keep the stray cat population down.

