No major incidents of kids left in hot cars in Jonesboro

After a toddler was found in dead in a hot car in Hot Springs, police are keeping a close eye to make sure this doesn’t happen.

Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes with the Jonesboro Police Department said officers are trained to be on the lookout.

As of this year, he said they have only received 6 to 7 calls and none of them involved trips to the hospital.

He said it's common for Jonesboro over the past couple of years.

He did offer this advice for parents when going into town with their child.

“It may be perhaps a bit of a hassle to take your child in and out of the safety seat as you're going about your daily activities, but perhaps a moments hassle is a whole lot better than a lifetime of heartbreak and tragedy,” Holmes said.

Holmes also said the best thing a person can do if they locate a child trapped in a hot car is to call 911 and let police get the child out.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android