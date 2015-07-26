Community raises money for 3 month old recovering from heart sur - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Community raises money for 3 month old recovering from heart surgery

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group of people in Jonesboro are working to raise money for a 3 month old and her family with a Cut-a-thon.

Chandler Ann Wall was born with hypoplastic heart syndrome.

She underwent heart surgery not long after she was born.

Chandler is recovering and has a support group back home working to help.

Jennifer Strait is the manager of First Class Cuts on Caraway and organized a Cut-a-thon across the 3 locations in Jonesboro.

She said Chandler and her family are friends of hers and wanted to do anything she could to help them out.

“You know, this family is going through such a hard time and every little bit they can get is going to help with their gas costs, their hotels, you know anything that they need help with,” Strait said. “If we raise $5, they were going to be happy with that. I know so far we have raised about $250.”

At the end of the event, Strait said they raised over $1800 for the family.

There have been other fundraising events held for the family and Strait said they have been successful.

Strait and the other people involved are just ready to see baby Chandler come home with her family.

A Facebook page has been created called Praying for Baby Chandler where updates to her condition can be found.

