Mission Outreach residents receive spa day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Those staying with the Mission Outreach in Paragould were treated to a free spa day Sunday afternoon.

Missy Threadgill volunteers at Mission Outreach and organized the event so her friends can be kings and queens for a day.

The event took place at the Arkansas Academy of Hair where people could get anything from a haircut to a complete makeover.

Threadgill said the cosmetologists who were there volunteered their time to help out with some even coming in from Benton. She said she saw nothing but smiles the whole time.

“They're really excited, they really are,” Threadgill said. “What woman, and of course we have a few men here, but what woman doesn't want to look and feel beautiful? So that's what this is all about. These are my friends and I just wanted to help them have a special day.”

Threadgill said she couldn’t thank the volunteers or the academy for giving her the opportunity to help out her friends at Mission Outreach.

