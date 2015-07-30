Hoxie Civil Rights Museum enters phase 2 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hoxie Civil Rights Museum enters phase 2

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

Plans to rebuild part of the Hoxie Colored School have progressed after the committee in charge met Wednesday night.

Since the Hoxie 21 60th Anniversary, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has worked to get this project going through donations and a GoFundMe page. 

On Thursday Hoxie mayor and committee member Lanny Tinker said they are in the early stages of phase 2.

The committee is looking at bids for the project and a location for the museum.

Tinker explained they want to give what happened in Hoxie 60 years ago its place in the history books and the best way to do this is by teaching.

“We're wanting to create an atmosphere where you can kind of step back in to the 1950's and get a feel for that and that be a part of the educational process and have that as part of the school,” Tinker said. 

Tinker said they would like to place the museum on the campus of the Hoxie schools and he has been working with the superintendent to find the best spot for it.

The name of the project was changed to the Hoxie Civil Rights Museum because the committee wanted it to encompass everyone involved 60 years ago and not just the Hoxie 21.

