Jackson County Sheriff's Department testing camera drone - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jackson County Sheriff's Department testing camera drone

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is working with new technology to determine if it will be a good fit in their department.

They are testing out a new camera drone that Sheriff David Lucas says will help with many different types of cases.

“We have situations over here that a camera drone would just be a great asset for us such as missing persons, elderly people wandering off from nursing homes, missing children, manhunts even down on the river,” Lucas said.

The drone was purchased with funds from the department after Lucas said he saw the potential the drone could have in Jackson County.

He explained only a few deputies would be trained on how to operate the drone. Lucas said it would not be just for his department. They plan to share the drone with other departments in the area if the need arises.

The department plans to continue testing but Lucas said it could be out in the field in about a month.

He has not spoken to other sheriff’s departments to see if they are using this technology but he does believe this is a possible future for law enforcement.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly