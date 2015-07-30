Jackson County Sheriff's Department testing camera drone

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is working with new technology to determine if it will be a good fit in their department.

They are testing out a new camera drone that Sheriff David Lucas says will help with many different types of cases.

“We have situations over here that a camera drone would just be a great asset for us such as missing persons, elderly people wandering off from nursing homes, missing children, manhunts even down on the river,” Lucas said.

The drone was purchased with funds from the department after Lucas said he saw the potential the drone could have in Jackson County.

He explained only a few deputies would be trained on how to operate the drone. Lucas said it would not be just for his department. They plan to share the drone with other departments in the area if the need arises.

The department plans to continue testing but Lucas said it could be out in the field in about a month.

He has not spoken to other sheriff’s departments to see if they are using this technology but he does believe this is a possible future for law enforcement.

