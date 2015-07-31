Ride for the Cure event still going strong despite fire

Along with businesses on Union, the Ride for the Cure event did not see any change after a building caught fire in the area Thursday night.

Casey Worlow with the event said Friday afternoon they did not plan on making any changes to the event that took place later that day.

"Well first of all we are so thankful and so grateful to hear that everyone is safe and they are working hard on the fire and it seems to be somewhat contained and going well," Worlow said. "It actually has not affected our event at all."

A 1 mile run beginning in downtown Jonesboro took place Friday night for the event.

Worlow said she and everyone else with Ride for the Cure felt comfortable continuing with their plans after the work the Jonesboro Fire Department did to keep the fire at bay.

They said they did not see any immediate threat to their runners since the route did not take them down Union.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android