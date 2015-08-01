United Way temporarily moving following fire

The fire that took place on Union Street affected more than just those in the building, it affected those immediately next door as well.

An organization located there is the United Way.

Executive Director Nanette Heard said they were lucky to salvage their computers before any damage could be done.

She is glad to hear no one was injured during the blaze and hated to see her neighbors loose so much.

Heard believed the organization is much more than just 4 walls, it’s a spirit of community and a desire to help those who are a part of that community.

“We’ve had people offer to pay for our deductible for the cleaning services already,” Heard said. “Bottom line is, United Way is not about a building, it’s about events like today with Stuff the Bus. It’s about all the people that have volunteered over the years. A building is very small compared to that.”

Heard said they are currently looking for a temporary location to work while the building on Union is assessed.

United Way has already received other phone calls offering them space until they can get back to their office.

