Ride for the Cure takes off in downtown Jonesboro

The Ride for the Cure began their bike rides on 3 different routes Saturday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

Cyclists had the option of riding routes as far as 20, 45 or 62 miles to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Andy Shatley founded the event and said this all started when he and a few of his guy friends wanted to start an event of their own.

“We wanted an event that we could raise money and bring awareness to breast cancer and the people that were in our lives who have been affected by breast cancer,” Shatley said. “My mother is a 2 time survivor of breast cancer and her sister is also a breast cancer survivor. And so we wanted an opportunity to honor their fight to breast cancer. They're both survivors.”

Clay Young rode the 20 mile route Saturday morning and said the ride was something he could get behind because he has seen the worst part of cancer.

“My dad died of cancer,” Young said. “So obviously cancer has affected my family. He died in 1994 on Christmas Day. For me to have anything to do with involving research and fighting cancer, then heck yeah I'll get out on my bike and ride.”

Shatley said there was not a specific amount they hoped to raise Saturday.

The money they raised from the ride will be added to other amounts from other events and sent to the Komen Foundation in Little Rock.

