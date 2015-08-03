Couple loses home and everything inside from Union fire

Kori Garner and her boyfriend Daniyal Partovi rushed home Thursday night to discover it engulfed in flames, leaving them with nothing.

Garner saw the destruction fully for the second time Monday and said what happened was finally sinking in.

She and Partovi were heading to Prescott Thursday night after Garner’s father passed away from cancer. A friend who was watching their dog called and said his eyes were burning in the loft.

They advised their friend to get out with the dog and call 911. Not long after he did, the building was on fire. Garner said when she heard this, they stopped the car and broke down crying.

When they arrived in Jonesboro, they discovered they lost everything they owned. Garner had just brought home mementos of her father, which she thought would be safe.

Garner and Partovi both own Partovi’s Gyro and Falafel food stand but were forced to close for a while to get everything in order. Garner said this is another blow because they are losing this income when they need it the most.

A GoFundMe page was created after the fire to help the couple raise money to get their life back on track.

“I've never asked for a handout,” Garner said. “My father would probably be looking down, you know, shame on you, do it yourself, work hard but we have to start from the ground up and we need help. We just need help.”

She continued to say the community has been very supportive during their struggle and are grateful to have the assistance.

Even with this help, Garner still isn’t sure what to do after seeing the burnt wood and debris that is left of her home.

“I've never had this feeling of helplessness before,” Garner said. “So I don't really know how to react. I'm still kind of in shock.”

There will also be a barbecue dinner fundraiser for the couple in late August put on by local restaurants and businesses.

If you would like to help Kori Garner and Daniyal Partovi, you can go to their GoFundMe page here and make a donation.

