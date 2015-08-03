Fate of 411 Union to be determined after safety assessments

After assessments and investigations into the fire at 411 Union Street, the future of the building is still uncertain.

Fritz Gisler, director of communications for the City of Jonesboro, said this process is a slow one and will take some time.

On Monday, investigators with the Jonesboro Fire Department and insurance adjusters with the owners of the building spent more time on Union to figure out how the fire started and if the building is salvageable.

“They don't suspect any foul play but they are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire,” Gisler said. “Insurance adjusters for the building owner are on scene and they are doing their preliminary assessment. They plan to bring a structural engineer in on Tuesday to assess the structural stability of the building.”

Gisler explained once the engineer is brought in, more information about what will be done will become available. He said their main concern is making sure the building is safe for those in the area to be around.

They hope to open at least one lane in that area of Union for traffic to pass though. Gisler said he isn’t sure when or if this will happen.

