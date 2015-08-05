Jonesboro mom fears underage daughter approached for sex

A concerned mother spoke out Wednesday after her daughter was approached for a second time by an older man.

The mother asked to keep her identity unknown, but she believed the men were asking for sex.

She wanted a closer watch from police around Word Avenue in northern Jonesboro.

The first time occurred a few years ago when a man pulled in front of the woman’s daughter and son to demand she get in the vehicle. The children were able to get away.

Then on Monday, August 3, a man approached the girl asking her to get into the car.

The mother of the girl said this needs to stop. She has even been approached when walking down the street with her kids.

“A gentleman in a white pickup truck stopped me and asked me if I knew where to get a certain sexual act from or where he could find somebody to do it and we exchanged words,” the woman said. “It's not welcome around here. It's not, its nasty.”

The mother is tired of this happening to her daughter who is now afraid for her to be alone in the neighborhood.

The mother said her kids now are unable to walk to a nearby store without being afraid of getting stopped again.

