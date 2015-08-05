New teachers in Greene County to be greeted with goody bag

The Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce will surprise new teachers in the area with Greene County-themed goody bags next week.

Tiffany Kirklin with the chamber said she and others have worked for a week to collect items from local businesses.

Kirklin said the bags are meant for new teachers in the area at every school.

She explained both the businesses and the teachers were excited about this event.

“Businesses like doing it because it gets their name out there to all of these new teachers,” Kirklin said. “It's a good way for them to advertise and possibly get them into their stores. So they really enjoy it and the new teachers, they thank us so much for these. They really really like getting them and it's something they look forward to.”

There were about 75 bags that the chamber made to hand out to the schools. Kirklin said this number is about average for them.

They plan to deliver the bags next week when the teachers go back to school.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android