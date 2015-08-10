Union Street fire's cause classified as undetermined

The Jonesboro Fire Department released Monday that they are classifying the cause of the fire at 411 Union Street as undetermined.

Fire Marshall Jason Wills said the building’s structural integrity is too weak for them to conduct a safe investigation. He called the building a possible house of cards.

In order for them to determine a cause, they would have to move some of the debris in the building. Wills said if they move the wrong items, the building could possibly collapse.

They ruled the cause as undetermined partly to keep the investigators safe. Wills said they didn’t expect foul play was involved.

Brooke Gibson, the owner of Eden Medical Spa and an owner of the building, said a structural engineer was on site Monday to evaluate the building.

This person was scheduled to be there a week before but had to reschedule.

Gibson said when the reports come in, the owners will meet and determine what to do with the building. She expected the reports to be done by the end of the week.

Her businesses is still working to move to a temporary location. She was unable to give specific details because not everything was set in stone.

