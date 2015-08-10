Victim of Union Street fire back to work, finds temporary home

Kori Garner expressed her joy and excitement to reopen her business after she lost her father to cancer and her home to a fire in the same week.

Garner lived with her boyfriend and business partner in a loft located on 411 Union Street in Jonesboro. A fire destroyed their home along with the homes of others in the building.

On Monday, Garner opened up the Partovi’s Gyro and Falafel food stand in downtown Jonesboro for the first time since the fire.

A sign was placed on the outside of the stand after the fire to explain they would be closed while they figured out what they needed to do.

The storms Monday morning could not stop Garner from getting back to work and seeing the people she cares about.

“I have never been more excited to see people's faces,” Garner said. “To be able to talk to everyone and say thank you. I mean, we were so appreciative. I'm happy to know I can serve sandwiches again to everybody.”

Garner considered all the people they serve her family and said she may have lost 1 member of her family but gained thousands more.

The couple also secured a temporary home that wasn’t the hotel room they were living in after the fire.

Garner said she was excited to begin rebuilding her life with a mattress she could call her own.

