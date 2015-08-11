New addition to Sage Meadows includes landominiums, commercial space

Landominiums are welcomed by the Sage Meadows management as construction continues in the subdivision.

About 20 single unit homes will be added to Sage Meadows.

Buddy Nichols, the general manager for the area, said the new addition will just be another part of the community.

He said some are calling the homes condominiums and others call them landominiums.

Those who live in these homes will have to pay the fee other residents of Sage Meadows pay.

Nichols said since the construction began he has not heard any negative feedback from other families.

“They will be very nice outside appearance,” Nichols said. “They will be well taken care of. All of the landscaping and all the lawn will be done by professional landscapers. So we're looking forward to adding them to our community.”

Nichols is unsure when the construction will end.

He explained there is another spot of that land that is set up for commercial use, but he doesn’t know what will be placed there.

That space was approved for a building of about 8,000 square feet.

He hoped whatever was built there would enhance Sage Meadows and possibly offer those who live there a local place to go.

